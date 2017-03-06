Court jails former TLTB officer

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:26PM A FORMER Estate Officer of the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment by the Nadi Magistrates Court last week.

Mesake Beranaliva was convicted for two counts of bribery.

Beranaliva, who was charged in 2013 by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) was also fined $1000 for each count of bribery.

In default of payment of fine, he faces an additional 100 days imprisonment and this will be served consecutively to the 18 months imprisonment term.

Beranaliva has 28 days to appeal.