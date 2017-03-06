Fiji campaigns against undersized fishing

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The billboard of Set Size campaign champion Waisale Serevi promoting the revival of inshore fisheries. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:14PM SET Size, a cross-sector campaign to reverse the decline of inshore fisheries by encouraging people to avoid buying undersized fish was launched today by the Ministry of Fisheries.

The campaign will reach out to people at all levels, starting with direct outreach at the community level, led by the ministry, community leaders and church leaders.

Civil society organisations and private sector companies are also committed to supporting the campaign.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said Fiji fishermen were going further out to sea and spending more on fuel to catch enough fish to feed their families and earn a small income.

He said that was a failing business model and this campaign would help reverse that trend with common sense solutions.

A billboard featuring Set Size champion Waisale Serevi is already up at the Nausori fish market, appealing to sellers and consumers with the slogan: "Don't Eat Fiji's Future" by buying undersized fish.

To get involved in the Set Size campaign, visit www.facebook.com/setsize.