Update: 12:01PM FIJI Police have charged a 32-year-old farmer with one count of rape.

It is alleged the man raped a 15-year-old student in Nausori last Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said it was alleged that the man offered the student a ride in his vehicle, after which he allegedly committed the offence inside his car at Wainibokasi.

Ms Naisoro said the man would be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.