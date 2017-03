/ Front page / News

Update: 11:43AM THE whole of Fiji can expect heavy rain to continue till Wednesday.

The latest weather bulletin issued by the weather office in Nadi this morning states a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over Fiji, and associated cloud and rain will continue to affect the group.

Occasional rain, which will be heavy at times, could cause flash flooding of low lying areas.

A few thunderstorms has also been forecast over most places.