#USA 7s: Fiji faces Africa in Vegas final

PRAVIN NARAIN
Monday, March 06, 2017

DEFENDING champion Vodafone Fiji 7s has booked a place in the final of the Las Vegas 7s tournament after beating New Zealand 19-14 in the second cup semi-final this morning.

Fiji trailed 14-5 at half time.

New Zealand got a penalty try with Kalione Nasoko receiving a yellow card for a high tackle on the Kiwi player. 

New Zealand extended their lead through Isaac Te Tamaki.

Fijian forward Mesulame Kunavula got Fiji back into the match.

Coach Gareth Baber played his trump card well in the match and introduced Fiji's fastest man Joeli Lutumailagi and heavyweight Masivesi Dakuwaqa. 

The duo took control of the forward with Samisoni Viriviri and Apisai Domolailai.

Dakuwaqa's try booted New Zealand out of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Fiji captain Osea Kolinisau got injured in the match and is believed to be a shoulder injury.

Fiji plays South Africa in the cup final at 1pm Fiji time.








