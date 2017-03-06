Fiji Time: 2:25 PM on Monday 6 March

Ministry launches new variety of potato

Shayal Devi
Monday, March 06, 2017

A NEW variety of potato has been launched by the Agriculture Ministry.

While launching the 2017 potato farming season at Natadola on Friday, Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay said the local potato variety "Red Pontiac" was bred locally.

He said this grew well in Fiji's tropical climate.

"Government is adamant in reducing the potato import bill and meeting local demand and this is the first Fijian variety that has been trialled and planted in farms around the country.

"This variety is suitable for your climate and we hope that by the end of the year we will have many farmers who can earn a living through the sale of the produce."

According to Mr Pillay, the new variety would be available at agricultural offices around the country.

"Farmers, especially those who plant sugar cane, are urged to take advantage of the assistance to be able to carry out inter-cropping on their farms which would benefit them financially."








