Abraham: Voice your concerns, opinions

Kalesi Mele
Monday, March 06, 2017

FIJI Commerce Commission (FCC) CEO Joel Abraham is calling on the public to voice their concerns and opinions on the draft landlord and tenant act 2017.

The public have until April 24 to make submissions with the draft to be finalised by June.

Mr Abraham said the people's input was vital as the draft would soon be gazetted to govern all tenancies in the country.

"We are urging members of the public to attend the consultations and voice their concerns and opinions as these consultations will enable the commission to gather, and if relevant, include new issues into the proposed act," he said.

"Moving forward, this could become part of the law that governs tenancies in Fiji and as such any complaints or issues by landlords and tenants will be assessed by this new law.

"Those who cannot make it to the venues can give us submissions by emails, writing letters to us through Facebook on the commission's page, by calling and giving their views or even visiting the commission office."








