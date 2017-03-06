Fiji Time: 2:26 PM on Monday 6 March

FCC bids for new powers

Kalesi Mele
Monday, March 06, 2017

THE draft landlord and tenant act 2017 is proposing that new powers be conferred on the Fiji Commerce Commission (FCC).

FCC price and incomes inspector rent Mesake Ciriyamotu said one of the proposals was for the commission to have the power to mediate and issue an order to evict a tenant should assessments made be justifiable.

"We have received a lot of complaints from landlords who say their tenant do not want to move out even though they have been issued an eviction notice and they get told by the tenants that they will not move until they are informed by the courts to do so," he said.

"Some landlords don't want to go through the court process because of the fees involved, which is why we are proposing that we be able to issue orders in these sorts of situations."

Commission CEO Joel Abraham said they also hoped to introduce a body similar to a tenancy tribunal common in Australia and New Zealand.

"The suggestion is for an independent body or board to look after money received for bonds," he said.

"This is to ensure that money received for bond is kept independently and upon completion or termination of tenancies an independent body can assess the quantum of bond refund to either the landlord (in case of dues and damages) or the tenant."








