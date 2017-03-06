Support for Bainimarama Government

/ Front page / News

A DISTRICT on Taveuni has pledged support for the Bainimarama Government.

The district of Vuna expressed its allegiance by according Prime Minster Voreqe Bainimarama a full traditional ceremony during the opening of a new school block at Navakawau Catholic School last Friday.

While presenting the sevusevu, villager Silio Valavakagone, who is also the president of the Vuna Youth Group, told Mr Bainimarama they supported his Government.

He added they would stand by Government and support them in next year's election.

Mr Valavakagone said the support followed Government's development projects in the district.

He told the delegation and the vanua elders during the traditional ceremony that the Government had helped villagers with school projects, farming assistance and the major water project commissioned on Friday.

Vuna district rep Laisiasa Tumouta, who spoke on behalf of the traditional leaders, told Mr Bainimarama the vanua had seen positive developments.

Mr Tumouta said the water project Mr Bainimarama opened on Friday would benefit about 600 villagers.

Mr Bainimarama thanked the vanua of Vuna for the full traditional ceremony and assured the villagers that Government would continue helping all Fijians.

He also told the villagers Government would complete the Severe TC Winston rehabilitation program for schools and houses that were destroyed.