Support sought for children's manifesto

/ Front page / News

THE Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, has reiterated the need for members of the public to support the children's manifesto.

At the North Children's Symposium in Labasa last week, Mrs Vuniwaqa thanked the children who were present for putting the manifesto together and speaking against violence for all children of Fiji.

The children's manifesto — put together in November last year — outlines what children need to do to ensure their safety in four areas — online spaces, schools, in public and at home.

"In November last year my ministry, in partnership with Save the Children Fiji, held a Children's forum in Savusavu which was attended by 30 children from 28 schools from Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata," she said.

"At this forum, the children discussed the violence they faced in public spaces, schools, home and on social media."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said child abuse and neglect needed to stop.

"My ministry cannot do it alone, which is why I want to thank our Government partners, the Fiji Police Force and Save the Children Fiji for their commitment to children by being here today to discuss the children's manifesto," she said.

"We need a high level commitment from our government partners, NGOs, community-based organisations and particularly religious organisations to push forward this work of protecting our children at a national level."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said Government would work with Kids Link Fiji, a child-led initiative of Save the Children Fiji in its efforts to raise awareness on violence against children.

"As part of their manifesto children have suggested to use the web through hashtags to share and raise awareness," she said.

"Let us commit ourselves to progress these discussions in our homes with our families, in our offices with our colleagues, in our management meetings and on social media and whenever the opportunity arises."