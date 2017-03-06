Fiji Time: 2:25 PM on Monday 6 March

Expo a boost for women

Luisa Qiolevu
Monday, March 06, 2017

THE National Women's Expo has proven to be one of the ways women in Fiji can get in to certain markets so they can earn income through their handicrafts.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa said they had picked a total of 500 women from all around Fiji to be part of the expo.

"The National Women's Expo will begin from the 14th to the 16th of June in Suva and there will be people from Macuata included in the expo," she said.

"The expo is one of the ways we can help women find a market for them to sell their handicrafts and we are working very hard now with the private sector to tap into that."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said they had come up with other ways to help women around Fiji earn money from making their own handicrafts so they can help support their own family.

"We have seen a lot of women in various villages around Fiji have come out successful in their business and we will continue to help them achieve their goals," she said.








