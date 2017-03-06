Fiji Time: 2:25 PM on Monday 6 March

Water problems end for village

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, March 06, 2017

DECADES of depending on rainwater and the sea as water sources has ended for villagers of Navakawau on Taveuni.

District rep Laisiasa Tomouta said past governments set up water projects in the village which didn't last.

He said a borehole and water project was installed by the Alliance Government in the 1980s, but after a few days the borehole dried up again.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commissioned another water project for the 600 villagers.

In thanking the Government, Mr Tomouta said villagers would save transport costs because they would no longer travel to nearby settlements to fetch water.

"Since the days of our forefathers we have struggled with water supply in this village and we always depended on rainwater," he said.

Mr Bainimarama told the villagers that Government would continue to work hard and do its best in providing basic needs for all Fijians.








