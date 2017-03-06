Child protection is a top priority

/ Front page / News

THE protection of our children must be everybody's business.

This was a statement made by Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa during the North Children's Symposium held at the civic auditorium in Labasa last week.

"We must do away with the concept of 'mind your own business' or MYOB when it comes to our children," the minister told those present at the symposium.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said Fiji's future would depend strongly on the mentality of the Fijian child today and the elimination of child abuse.

"We must fight this scourge and we must be persistent in our efforts because with it lies the future of our nation," she said.

"The fight begins in our homes and we must extend that fight to our neighbourhoods, to our streets, to our villages and communities."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said the message must go out to the nation that neglect and abuse of children would not be tolerated.

"We must speak out on the issue," she said.

"We must report to the relevant authorities every time we come cross or see children being abused.

"We must make it a national concern because we have a God-given duty to protect and nurture children irrespective of what religious background we come from."