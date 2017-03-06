Minister speaks out on beating

/ Front page / News

THERE is nothing traditional and humane about letting students beat other children in schools.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa made the comments in regard to a recent school incident where a student was beaten up by his form captain.

She encouraged children to talk about these incidents.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said such acts were condemned by Government and the ministry.

"The students have been charged, which is unfortunate because these are high school students and this incident should never have happened," she said.

"Again we stress the role of parents when we send our children from our homes to go to school whether we are ensuring that they do not beat others in school."

Mrs Vuniwaqa labelled such acts as illegal and immoral.

"The Ministry of Education is looking into the issue and I understand that a teacher and students have been taken to task," she said.