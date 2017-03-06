Fiji Time: 2:26 PM on Monday 6 March

Airport obtains green thumbs up

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, March 06, 2017

WEEKS away from its completion and official opening, the $130 million Nadi International Airport is already making a name for itself in environment circles.

Airports Fiji Ltd executive chairman Faiz Khan said on-going efforts to make the gateway as environmentally-friendly as possible was being recognised by international monitoring agencies.

"Four days ago we received international certification for level one accreditation for carbon emissions," he said.

"It is our pursuit to receive up to level three or four for carbon emissions.

"We want to minimise carbon emissions and ensure our airport is as green as possible."

Mr Khan said AFL achieved this by increasing natural light sources, installing LED (light emitting diode) lights throughout the terminal area and introducing smart technology switches.

"They are low-energy lights that are very bright but that consume a lot less electricity than conventional lights.

"They cost a lot more to install but there are on-going energy cost savings in the long-term.

"The fact that we have more natural lighting coming into the terminal is also another way we are saving on energy costs and reducing our carbon footprint.

"When you are inside the terminal, you may experience the LED lights turning on and off on their own.

"It is automated and depending on whether the light is required, the lights will turn on. If there is enough natural light, the lights will turn off.

"These are some of the initiatives we have taken to ensure we go green."








