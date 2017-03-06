Hong Tiy family's passion for shipping business

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Managing Director Bernard Hong Tiy (front-left) and Seruwaia Hong Tiy (back-middle) with the staff of Shipping Services during the 25th anniversary celebration at Walu Bay last week. Picture: SIKELI QOUNADOVU

FRANCIS Hong Tiy was originally a teacher by profession.

But in the mid 1980s Mr Hong Tiy made the decision to switch careers joining the South Pacific Forum (currently Forum Secretariat) where after a few years of service, he was given the task of setting up a shipping line to freight goods to and from 11-member countries.

In this new role he was based at Apia in Samoa and travelled to different parts of Australia to familiarise himself with the shipping industry, eventually managing to successfully fulfil the needs of the forum.

His initial foray into the shipping industry stirred in him a passion for shipping and he joined Burns Philp Shipping on his return to Fiji.

Later he was given the chance to lead the local office of Blue Star Line, a shipping agency that provided shipping services to Pacific Island countries and to the West coast of the United States.

From Blue Star Line, Mr Hong Tiy established Shipping Services (Fiji) Ltd, acting as local agents for Blue Star Line.

The close relationship he developed with the London-based owners of Blue Star Line formed the basis for success of his 25-year-old family oriented and 100 per cent locally owned shipping business.

Celebrating 25 years in the business

Blue Star Line was bought by P&O Nedlloyd in 1988 before being later bought by AP Moller Maersk Group in 2005. They were then merged into the company's operations to form the Maersk Line, one of the world's largest and most successful shipping lines.

And through it all Seruwaia Hong Tiy says Shipping Services (Fiji) Ltd's partnership with the global shipping line would endure.

From its humble beginnings of renting offices within the greater central business district in the Suva municipality, Shipping Services (Fiji) Ltd has grown to be one of the largest shipping agencies in the country.

To mark its 25th anniversary, Shipping Services (Fiji) Ltd also officially opened its $3 million Hong Tiy Holdings Ltd Building and also its subsidiary company, Oceania Logistics (Fiji) Ltd.

Mrs Hong Tiy said the success of the business was because of hard work and commitment from staff members.

"It is a family oriented business and we treated each other as family and this what drove our business," she said.

Her son, Bernard Hong Tiy, is now the managing director of the company and still vividly remembers how his father started it all.

"When my father started the business in 1992 through his building of relationships, he managed to break away from another shipping agency (Blue Star Line) and start his own.

"He had such good relationship with Blue Star Line at that time, they had suggested that he breakaway and start his own business which he did and he has never looked back.

"There were times where he wondered whether he had gotten into the right business but those times were few and far between. He has a saying that there really is not a dull day in this business.

"Initially in 1992 Blue Star Line was a Pacific trader and it also did further trade in the Atlantic in those days and through the corporate evolution Blue Star Line was bought out by a royal Dutch company called P&O Nedlloyd and we were fortunate to take on the agency of P&O Nedlloyd in 1997 until late 2005 when Maersk Line a Danish company line then bought out P&O Nedlloyd.

"So you have a situation back then where number one in the line buying out number two.

"We are fortunate that at the evolution of shipping services to have represented Blue Star Line and now Maersk."

According to Maersk Line NZ sales director Tony Mildon, there has never been a dull moment when working with the locally owned company.

"Our relationship is based on trust and performance, we have been in this business for a very long time, so we know them very well. So the representations of shipping services for us in Fiji, we are very proud of.

"The shipping industry is an interesting industry. Our customers are always changing and it is important that we provide them with the product they need. So the future of the industry is to stay in front of the change."

New ventures

During its 25th anniversary celebrations on Thursday the company officially opened its new office building and unveiled their latest subsidiary, Oceania Logistics (Fiji) Ltd.

Bernard Hong Tiy said they invested about $500,000 into the setup of Oceania Logistics (Fiji) Ltd and about $3 million on construction of the building.

"There are many freight forwarding but in the business of freight forwarding everyone needs to have a place where they can pack and unpack a container.

"And because it is an expensive exercise to pack and unpack, Oceania Logistics (Fiji) Ltd has taken that on in terms of a neutral provider of logistic services.

"We provide logistic services to any shipping service and we are not bound to just one agency.

"We invested in cargo equipment, we invested in systems the latest Electronic Data Interchange systems that are used industry wide, in trucks. We provide security for cargo in terms of CCTV cameras an in terms of size, I would say, our freight station is the largest in the country.

"If you look at the bureau of stats there is a growth in shipping in terms of cargo coming into the country and cargo going out of the country and with the way the economy is growing there are a lot of freight businesses that are coming up and they will all need a service provider in terms of packing and unpacking.

Path to shipping

For a man who only took over from his father, running the family business was never really part of his life plans, but support and guidance from family and work colleagues convinced him.

After leaving Marist Brothers High School, Mr Hong-Tiy joined to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF). After a time in the RFMF he returned to the family business.

"I was still in high school and had to change my subject in order to get into the business. I grew up in this business to be honest, I did have other aspirations at that time from as far as I can remember being on deck of ships, down at the wharf or looking around containers. You can say I grew up in the business.

"For me I haven't been involved in the business for 25 years.

" I was away for a while in a very different environment but having said that when I came back there is an element of — I was next in line or being nurtured to be the managing director.

"Having said that, that wasn't something that was expected by me. I love to work at the coalface when I could and earn the position and the respect of the staff.

"My father was fortunate that he had very competent managers with him through that time and that helped me in my time."

For future plans, the family oriented company aims to grow with Fiji in terms of contributing to its economic activity.