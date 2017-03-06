NGO reaches out

/ Front page / News

THE first Saturday of Service commemorated by NGO Soroptimist International's Ba branch is one of the many community projects for the year.

Branch project co-ordinator Dr Maria Doton said the annual "Saturday of Service" was a project undertaken by all branches of Soroptimist International around the country.

"We had about 20 members from our Ba branch here today (yesterday) and they had a hand in cleaning the Ba women's training centre and replanting the gardens," Dr Doton said.

She said a health awareness session hosted in the afternoon was a great initiative and it allowed women to learn more about breast and cervical cancer, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and eye diseases. Meanwhile, Dr Doton said the branch would host an awareness session at the Nadi Airport School next week.