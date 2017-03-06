Fiji Time: 2:26 PM on Monday 6 March

NGO reaches out

Shayal Devi
Monday, March 06, 2017

THE first Saturday of Service commemorated by NGO Soroptimist International's Ba branch is one of the many community projects for the year.

Branch project co-ordinator Dr Maria Doton said the annual "Saturday of Service" was a project undertaken by all branches of Soroptimist International around the country.

"We had about 20 members from our Ba branch here today (yesterday) and they had a hand in cleaning the Ba women's training centre and replanting the gardens," Dr Doton said.

She said a health awareness session hosted in the afternoon was a great initiative and it allowed women to learn more about breast and cervical cancer, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and eye diseases. Meanwhile, Dr Doton said the branch would host an awareness session at the Nadi Airport School next week.








