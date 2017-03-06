Fiji Time: 2:25 PM on Monday 6 March

Concern over lack of doctors

Luke Rawalai
Monday, March 06, 2017

MEMBERS of the public have raised concerns on the lack of doctors at Savusavu Hospital during weekends.

They claim only one doctor is rostered on duty at the hospital, making it hard for them to access services on time.

Daku resident Jaswant Singh said he had taken his wife, who was seriously ill, to the hospital last weekend where he claimed he waited for hours because there was only one doctor on duty.

Mr Singh said there were other patients in the hospital who waited for almost three to four hours while others left.

Another resident Peter Manuel said the hospital should at least have another doctor rostered through to midday because many came to the hospital during the weekends.

Daku resident Marika Lesikiyanawai said accessing medical services during the weekend was hard for people in the area because there was only one doctor on duty.

Responding to these concerns, a statement from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services stated there had not been any formal complaint made on the issue.

"Currently, Savusavu Hospital has five doctors and 40 nurses and on an average day the team attends to more than 200 patients," the statement read.

"In the weekend there are medical officers who are rostered for the different shifts."

The statement stated the ministry had streamlined its duty roster to ensure that doctors and nurses were on call to attend to the cases in the weekend as well.








