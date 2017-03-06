/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nadi Chamber of commerce president Ram Raju with Charge' d'Affaires South African High Commission Velelo Gardener Kwepile during a break at the South African High Commission Trade Seminar in Nadi yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

IT is in the interest of South Africa to strengthen the bilateral economic relationship with Fiji through co-operation between business communities of both countries.

While speaking at a trade seminar in Nadi at the weekend, South African High Commission charge d'affaires Velelo Kwepile said one of the objectives of hosting the seminar was to look at a practical way to promote business contacts and exchanges.

"From the point of view of South Africa's economic diplomacy, the South African High Commission should ensure the establishment of business contacts and interactions aimed at securing more market share into the local market," he said.

"We hope to strengthen the commercial ties between South Africa and Fiji private sectors."