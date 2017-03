Kolinisau, Tuwai fit to play

/ Front page / News

By Elenoa Baselala in Las Vegas, Nevada Monday, March 06, 2017

VODAFONE national men's sevens team captain, Osea Kolinisau and Jerry Tuwai will play against NZ in the second semi final of the World Rugby Men's Sevens series at the Sam Boyd Stadium.

The duo suffered ankle injuries during the team's quarterfinal match against Canada yesterday.

Fiji's starting lineup against NZ has Kalione Nasoko, Apisai Domolailai, Mesulame Kunavula, Kolinisau, Vatemo Ravouvou, Jerry Tuwai, Samisoni Viriviri.

The reserves are Nemani Nagusa, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Joeli Lutumailagi and Waisea Nacuqu.

The two sides have met 87 times in the series where NZ has won 45 times.

NZ's starting lineup includes Trael Joass, DJ Forbes, Iopu Iopu-Aso, Tim Mikkelson, Vilimoni Koroi, Sherwin Stowers and Isaac Te Tamaki.