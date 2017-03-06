Heavy rain expected to ease

/ Front page / News

HEAVY rain associated with a trough of low pressure is expected to ease by today.

A flood warning was also issued for low-lying areas and small streams adjacent to Rakiraki town and downstream of Rakiraki station.

At 4.30pm yesterday the water level at Rakiraki station was 3.52 metres, which was 1.52m above the warning level, and caused flooding. Nine roads were closed in Rakiraki yesterday as a result of heavy downpour, with a number of rural communities in the West experiencing flash flooding.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service (FMS), the system remained slow moving over Fiji.

"There is occasional rain and few thunderstorms over most places and isolated heavy falls expected," FMS said.

Mariners have been advised to take heed of advisories as moderate to fresh north-west to south-east winds will accompany moderate to rough seas.