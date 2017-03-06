Fiji Time: 2:25 PM on Monday 6 March

Contamination claim checked

Shayal Devi
Monday, March 06, 2017

POLICE are investigating claims by a group of people at Nabitu on the Valley Rd in Nadroga, who say their only source of water has been contaminated by a foreign substance.

The matter was highlighted by residents in the area after they noticed that the engine of the borehole had stopped working.

According to the water project president and borehole attendant, Uday Chand, they found a diesel-like substance in the water.

"This happened two weeks ago and we reported it to police that day," he said.

"We gave samples of the water to the authorities who have it for testing, but we haven't heard anything from them yet."

Mr Chand said in light of the recent incident, they advised the 11 households in the area against using the borehole.

"The Water Authority of Fiji carted water for us and we have had rainfall after that," he said.

"We are now hoping something is done quickly."

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro confirmed that police received a report on February 27.

"A 47-year-old farmer said he switched on the borehole pump, but found that no electricity was circulated," she said.

"Upon checking, he could smell diesel in the water and the president of the water project was informed and the matter reported to police."

She said investigations into the incident continued.








