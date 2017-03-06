Porn factor

/ Front page / News

PORNOGRAPHY is a contributing factor driving the younger generation today to commit sexual offences, says Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali.

Ms Ali made the comment after statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions last week revealed that the youngest sexual offence perpetrator was a 12-year-old boy.

He was among the 30 people charged with sexual offences from 54 separate incidents last month.

"That is quite shocking. Unfortunately that seems to be the trend now. While there are older people committing rape, we are seeing an increase in younger people committing this.

"This has to do with the whole socialisation process and boys following what other boys do. Perhaps watching a lot of pornography, which desensitises people to sexual acts, and boys also feeling a sense of entitlement that they can do that and get away with it."

These, she said, were among the various things children nowadays were learning or were exposed to at an early age.

"We have to start education at home and in schools. Part of that has to be human rights, gender and all those kind of awareness. We can't say we are going to do rape awareness, but awareness on child sexual abuse from kindergarten and what to look out for," she said.

Ms Ali expressed concern for the 15-year-old girl in Naitasiri who recently self-aborted her five-month-old foetus, saying young women and girls in similar cases needed support.

The girl was found lying unconscious outside their home by her father who then rushed her to CWM Hospital, where it was confirmed that she had aborted her baby.

"I believe this girl needs support from us and the culprit needs to be brought to task because a lot of times when this happens to women, they hide it because of further repercussions," Ms Ali said.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the case was a sensitive one and police would not make any further comment as investigations continued.

Ms Naisoro confirmed that no charges had been laid yet in this case.