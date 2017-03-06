Fiji Time: 2:25 PM on Monday 6 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Hobby turns into successful venture

Litia Cava
Monday, March 06, 2017

WHAT started as a hobby for Michelle McGowan has turned into a successful business venture for her as a mother.

Mrs McGowan's love for flowers inspired her to create unique hair accessories for sale.

She was one of the 40 vendors at the first MY ROC 2 Market at the My FNPF Plaza yesterday.

"I create floral hairclips using silk flowers, tekiteki and head lace," Mrs McGowan said. "I've always worn flowers in my hair and it is not much of a choice here in Fiji so I bring my flowers from overseas and then I make the clips."

Mrs McGowan started her business last year.

Meanwhile, yesterday's market event attracted a huge turnout from vendors and the crowd.

ROC market co-ordinator Ellana Kalounisiga said it was a family event that brought the best home craft vendors together.

"It has been supported well today. This is its first event and we look forward to more support in the future and we are grateful for FNPF for allowing us to host the market," Mrs Kalounisiga said.

The MY ROC 2 Market day will be held on the first Sunday of every month.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64970.6307
JPY 55.894652.8946
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.45760.4456
NZD 0.69820.6652
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48770.4707

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'God saved my son'
  2. #USA 7s: Fiji faces Africa in Vegas final
  3. Toddler death angst
  4. Odds pile up
  5. Kolinisau, Tuwai fit to play
  6. 7s stadium under strong winds threat
  7. Town boundary extension
  8. Call to keep students in schools
  9. Electric dryer to boost productivity
  10. Minister meets PIDF on climate change

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  6. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  7. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  8. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)