Hobby turns into successful venture

+ Enlarge this image Mother Michelle (left) and daughter Isabella McGowen from Nadi selling their goodies at the Ellery street Roc Market yesterday. Picture: RAMA

WHAT started as a hobby for Michelle McGowan has turned into a successful business venture for her as a mother.

Mrs McGowan's love for flowers inspired her to create unique hair accessories for sale.

She was one of the 40 vendors at the first MY ROC 2 Market at the My FNPF Plaza yesterday.

"I create floral hairclips using silk flowers, tekiteki and head lace," Mrs McGowan said. "I've always worn flowers in my hair and it is not much of a choice here in Fiji so I bring my flowers from overseas and then I make the clips."

Mrs McGowan started her business last year.

Meanwhile, yesterday's market event attracted a huge turnout from vendors and the crowd.

ROC market co-ordinator Ellana Kalounisiga said it was a family event that brought the best home craft vendors together.

"It has been supported well today. This is its first event and we look forward to more support in the future and we are grateful for FNPF for allowing us to host the market," Mrs Kalounisiga said.

The MY ROC 2 Market day will be held on the first Sunday of every month.