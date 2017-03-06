/ Front page / News

ONE of the major factors affecting trade with newer countries is logistical challenges.

Parliamentarian Prem Singh made the comment while speaking at a trade seminar jointly hosted by the South African High Commission and the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry over the weekend.

Mr Singh said Fiji, like South Africa, relied heavily on the tourism and sugar industry and invested a lot in rugby.

"Our tourism is growing but it needs to grow consistently and our sugar industry is not performing that well so let's have a bipartisan approach to at least provide expertise in those areas," he said.

He said when it came to trade, logistical challenges and the distance between the two countries were major factors as to why investors in Fiji had access problems.

Mr Singh said exports and imports between the countries were miniscule.

"South Africa is one of the largest processors of platinum and other metals whereas Fiji only has gold and bauxite but your expertise in these areas would assist growing economy like Fiji.

"As for rugby, we haven't done bad with our local talents in Fiji. Also, South Africa having an embassy in Fiji is a stepping stone and it provides that link to the African continent."