A REPORT containing proposed flood mitigation measures for Nadi Town has been submitted to Government.

Nadi Town Council special administrator Robin Ali said flooding was a recurring issue for the jet set town.

"This is an issue so Government has had a team and with the help of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency, a study was been taken up for flood control structures," he said.

"A report was also done and it was expensive and time consuming but we have submitted the report to Government and they are looking into how best they can carry out this flood control structures."

Mr Ali said some of the measures listed in the report included the removal of the Nadi bridge and replacing it with a much better and wider bridge.

"There is also the option of widening the river and it will involve resettlement of certain families from areas and removal of Meigunyeh bridge and replacing it with a better one.

"There are four proposed retention dams, some temporary and some permanent, to hold the water and these are briefly some areas they are considering."