Town boundary extension

THE Local Government Minister is yet to finalise his decision on the proposed extension of Nadi Town boundary, says Nadi Town Council special administrator Robin Ali.

Speaking at a trade seminar in Nadi over the weekend, Mr Ali said they held consultations and received submissions from people regarding the proposed extension and they had received mixed reactions.

"We have made an application to the minister to expand the boundary and we have identified the areas where we can go and provide services efficiently and most of the areas are developed but some facilities like drains and roads are not maintained," he said.

"There is a local government committee and they have studied our proposal. They have had consultations, some have objected and some are happy. They have already made a report and the minister is yet to finalise this."

He said the committee had advertised the proposal and time was given for the public to make submissions.

Regarding the declaration of Nadi as a city, Mr Ali said the present population of the jet set town was 12,000.

"To become a city the population needs to be over 20,000 in the boundary and to achieve that, we have to expand.

"We have got 12,000 so we have to really expand. Our peri-urban areas have got twice the population of that within the town boundary.

"We have to include them so we can address issues they face, for example garbage disposal services because there is no garbage collection system in peri-urban areas now."

He said drainage was another issue faced by people in peri-urban areas.

"The Nadi Rural Local Authority is unable to address those issues on their own so we have to come in and we think we will be able to do it with the support of the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and other corporate bodies in Nadi."

The proposed extension revealed last year included Waimalika to Legalega, Nasoso and Naisosovu Island as well as residents and businesses between Votualevu and Malawai.

The third proposed area was subdivided into two and these include lots within Wailoaloa, Enamanu, Navakai and part of Cawa.