Residents raise flooded bridges, road issues

+ Enlarge this image A vehicle crosses the flooded Siberia road yesterday. Picture - LUISA QIOLEVU.

MEMBERS of the public along Siberia Rd and Boca in Bulileka, Labasa, have again raised their concerns on the flooding of bridges and portions of the roads in both areas.

Siberia resident Kunal Singh said there was a portion of the road that was always submerged during the slightest rain despite pleas from members of the public to the Fiji Roads Authority to solve the problem.

"This is the same old problem that we face every time when it rains," he said.

Mr Singh said nothing could be done.

"We have tried a couple of times to stop this problem of flooding in this part of the road, but it seems that all our pleas have not been taken into account," he said.

"The buses don't come around this area when there's heavy rain and we get affected most of the time."

Another resident, Prem Nair, said he suspected the main problem was poor drainage.

"The culverts are small and whenever it rains, this whole place is flooded and there is no movement at all," she said.

Kamlesh Kumar, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, said he was all too familiar with the situation.

"There is no improvement done on our roads, but we see road construction groups on our road every time."

Emails sent to the FRA on the issue last week remained unanswered when this edition went to press.

In earlier reports the authority's maintenance works manager, Aram Goes, said they were aware of residents' concerns.

"This issue requires more than road repairs to resolve," he said.