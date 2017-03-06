Plan for new rice mill in the pipeline

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Land and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya with other business man during the rebranding of Rewa Rice Limited.Picture - LUISA QIOLEVU.

THE people of Fiji can expect improved services because Fiji Rice Ltd will commission another new mill this year.

This was confirmed by Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya during the rebranding of Rewa Rice Ltd to Fiji Rice Ltd at the weekend.

"Having another new mill this year will double the company's current production from 5 tonnes to 10 tonnes per day," he said.

Mr Koya said products of Fiji Rice Ltd would proudly carry the FIJIAN GROWN logo.

"This logo reaffirms our commitment and ability to produce rice locally, and one that we should all be proud of," he said.

"This initiative also supports the Fijian Government's import substitution program; which targets the productions of goods that are mainly imported but can be produced or grown in the country."

Meanwhile, a few farmers from Dreketi said they were proud of the new change in brand name.

Dreketi rice farmer Bhupendra Prasad said the new brand name meant a new way forward for them as rice farmers.

"I have been a farmer in Dreketi for over 20 years and this is the first time I have come across a change in a brand that has been in Fiji for 50 years now and it means a lot to us as farmers."

With the same sentiments another Dreketi farmer, Chandrika Prasad, said the change in the brand name meant a great change for farmers and the people of Fiji.

"It means there will be more services and choices to make from the wide range of products to choose from."