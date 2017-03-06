Electric dryer to boost productivity

/ Front page / News

A NEW electric dryer for the Dreketi rice mill will increase productivity by 166 per cent — taking production from three tonnes per day to eight tonnes per day, says Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya.

"A new electric dryer has been installed at the Dreketi rice mill last year and another four will be installed later this year," he said.

He said this during the rebranding of Rewa Rice Ltd to Fitji Rice Ltd at the weekend.

Mr Koya said the electric dryers will replace the kerosene-operated dryers.

"In order to accommodate the increased supply of paddy; the mill has operated from 12 midnight for 7 days, during peak harvesting period," he said.

"This initiative addresses storage problems faced by farmers as they can now bring to the mill the volume of paddy that they harvest."

Mr Koya said they had seen real and positive impacts on the ground, which were also encouraging.

"The number of farmers that supply to Fiji Rice has increased by 63 per cent from 170 in 2013 to 278 in 2016 and therefore, must acknowledge and thank the farmers for this," he said.

"Fiji Rice was able to double its rice production from 331 tonnes in 2009 to 955 tonnes in 2016 — a massive 188 per cent increase."