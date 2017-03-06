Fiji Red Cross Society holds orientation with new volunteers

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Red Cross Society held its first branch volunteer orientation at the Salvation Army in Labasa over the weekend.

A total of 20 volunteers joined in and are all from within Labasa areas.

Fiji Red Cross Labasa branch president Senimili Raura said the orientation was for new volunteers to get familiarised with their roles as volunteers.

"The orientation will give them an idea of what to do so when they start with us they are aware of the Red Cross Society and what it does," she said.

Ms Raura said the other reason for the orientation was to tell volunteers they were the backbone of the Fiji Red Cross Society throughout the world.

"We did a volunteer drive last week and we were able to get new volunteers and this orientation is for them," she said.

"When I say volunteers are the backbone of the Fiji Red Cross it means they are the hands, legs and eyes of those in the national office because they are the very ones who go out to communities and do awareness programs."

Ms Raura said volunteers were the first people out in the community when disaster struck.

"They are out there helping in assessments and bringing back the reports and they also do the distributions of goods when they go into the community," she said.

"We have donors who donate to the Red Cross so that things can be bought or the programs can be met through the volunteers."

Ms Raura said volunteers played a vital role in the Fiji Red Cross Society.

"I can say they are the very important people in the Red Cross Society for without them the society wouldn't move," she said.

"For those who need to be part of this voluntary work, they need to have the passion to help others."