Fiji Time: 2:25 PM on Monday 6 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji Red Cross Society holds orientation with new volunteers

Luisa Qiolevu
Monday, March 06, 2017

THE Fiji Red Cross Society held its first branch volunteer orientation at the Salvation Army in Labasa over the weekend.

A total of 20 volunteers joined in and are all from within Labasa areas.

Fiji Red Cross Labasa branch president Senimili Raura said the orientation was for new volunteers to get familiarised with their roles as volunteers.

"The orientation will give them an idea of what to do so when they start with us they are aware of the Red Cross Society and what it does," she said.

Ms Raura said the other reason for the orientation was to tell volunteers they were the backbone of the Fiji Red Cross Society throughout the world.

"We did a volunteer drive last week and we were able to get new volunteers and this orientation is for them," she said.

"When I say volunteers are the backbone of the Fiji Red Cross it means they are the hands, legs and eyes of those in the national office because they are the very ones who go out to communities and do awareness programs."

Ms Raura said volunteers were the first people out in the community when disaster struck.

"They are out there helping in assessments and bringing back the reports and they also do the distributions of goods when they go into the community," she said.

"We have donors who donate to the Red Cross so that things can be bought or the programs can be met through the volunteers."

Ms Raura said volunteers played a vital role in the Fiji Red Cross Society.

"I can say they are the very important people in the Red Cross Society for without them the society wouldn't move," she said.

"For those who need to be part of this voluntary work, they need to have the passion to help others."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64970.6307
JPY 55.894652.8946
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.45760.4456
NZD 0.69820.6652
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48770.4707

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'God saved my son'
  2. #USA 7s: Fiji faces Africa in Vegas final
  3. Toddler death angst
  4. Odds pile up
  5. Kolinisau, Tuwai fit to play
  6. 7s stadium under strong winds threat
  7. Town boundary extension
  8. Call to keep students in schools
  9. Electric dryer to boost productivity
  10. Minister meets PIDF on climate change

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  6. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  7. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  8. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)