Launch set for research project

Aqela Susu
Monday, March 06, 2017

IN a bid to educate locals on the art forms used by Fijian women before Colonial days, seven Fijian women from Australia and New Zealand will stage a five-month exhibition at the Fiji Museum in Suva, known as The Veiqia Project exhibition.

The project, to be launched on Wednesday, will have collaborations between overseas Fijian artistes and local dancers, film-makers etc.

It is a creative research project involving five artistes and two curators.

Project curator Tarisi Vunidilo said the exhibition was to share what they found in their research in Australia and New Zealand and other parts of the world.

"The main objective is for us to showcase an art form that was important to Fijian women, which many of us women today are not aware of," Ms Vunidilo said.

"Our research is basically to share what we found in terms of what their cultural art form was like in the 1800s, 1700s when it was abolished or banned by the missionaries."

Two collaborative artistes to look out for are Luisa Tora and professional dancer and choreographer Ula Buliruarua, who will be collaborating with the VOU Dance Group in a contemporary dance as part of their collaborative work.

