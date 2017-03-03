Group meets on bug

/ Front page / News

THE Colonial War Memorial Hospital's infection control committee will meet today to discuss the different phases that need to be taken as it works towards finally clearing the acinetobacter baumannii bacteria outbreak at the hospital in Suva.

This was confirmed by the hospital's acting superintendent, Dr James Fong, yesterday.

"It is the group that overlooks the plans and the various phases of this plan where we isolate the bug, remove the bug, make sure we protect everybody and slowly get back to normal phase," Dr Fong said.

The outbreak was first suspected following the deaths of newborns in their care.

As a result, the hospital was forced to close its Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and divert all outpatient services to nearby health centres last week.

However, he said, they had started moving patients back.

"We have moved most of our patients back to the normal place, but we have not completed it. It is supposed to be done in phases. I still have to get an update from the group as to how far they are going to be and we are having a meeting tomorrow to decide when we can have our operations back to normal," Dr Fong said.

"We are taking in new admissions back to the old place; before we could not do that."

He confirmed that there have not been any new cases reported to the ministry for the past five days..

