BEACHCOMBER heard this from a regular contributor.

A certain gentleman was down with a fever for much of last week and decided to rest and get better before returning to work. He finally returned to work on Friday and tried to catch up on work.

He was surprised when a colleague came up and asked, "Hey what happened? Why did you come back from Las Vegas before the sevens tournament has even started?" and other questions followed.

Our friend was obviously confused. A few hours later more work colleagues asked the same question.

And if that wasn't enough, he even heard some visitors came to see him, but were turned away with the response, "He is in the US watching the sevens". The latest news was that he spent the whole day looking for the person who spread the rumours.

Talk about identity theft or what!