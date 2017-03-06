Fiji Time: 2:25 PM on Monday 6 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flotsam

Editor
Monday, March 06, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a regular contributor.

A certain gentleman was down with a fever for much of last week and decided to rest and get better before returning to work. He finally returned to work on Friday and tried to catch up on work.

He was surprised when a colleague came up and asked, "Hey what happened? Why did you come back from Las Vegas before the sevens tournament has even started?" and other questions followed.

Our friend was obviously confused. A few hours later more work colleagues asked the same question.

And if that wasn't enough, he even heard some visitors came to see him, but were turned away with the response, "He is in the US watching the sevens". The latest news was that he spent the whole day looking for the person who spread the rumours.

Talk about identity theft or what!








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64970.6307
JPY 55.894652.8946
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.45760.4456
NZD 0.69820.6652
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48770.4707

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'God saved my son'
  2. #USA 7s: Fiji faces Africa in Vegas final
  3. Toddler death angst
  4. Odds pile up
  5. Kolinisau, Tuwai fit to play
  6. 7s stadium under strong winds threat
  7. Town boundary extension
  8. Call to keep students in schools
  9. Electric dryer to boost productivity
  10. Minister meets PIDF on climate change

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  6. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  7. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  8. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)