Toddler death angst

Aqela Susu
Monday, March 06, 2017

THE Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation raised concern over the death of a toddler in Lautoka last week.

Assistant Minister Veena Bhatnagar said parents needed to be more proactive in carrying out their responsibilities, one of which was to ensure that their children were under supervision at all times.

Two-year-old Pita Baravilala disappeared last Sunday from his family's Sandalwood St home in Lautoka.

He was last seen bathing in the rain with his six-year-old uncle, who later told the toddler's parents that he had jumped into a drain.

Baravilala was found dead at the Vunato creek in Lautoka last Friday.

"It saddens us to hear about such events whereby little children are losing their lives to such circumstances," Mrs Bhatnagar said.

"My deepest sympathy to the family.

"The ministry is concerned with such events.

"It is very important that parents take ultimate care of their children and know their whereabouts, whether they are small children or teenagers.

"Children need to be looked after because they are vulnerable.

"Who else will look after our children?

"It is our sole responsibility to look after them and at all times parents must take utmost care of our children," she said.








