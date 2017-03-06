Fiji Time: 2:26 PM on Monday 6 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Call to keep students in schools

Litia Cava
Monday, March 06, 2017

DISMISSING students who are involved in drug and substance abuse cases from schools will not solve the issue, but rather contribute to social problems.

Opposition spokesperson for Education Mikaele Leawere and Fiji Teachers Union (FTU) general secretary Agni Deo Singh made these comments in response to a statement by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy this week.

Dr Reddy had said last week that any student caught in possession of or consuming any drugs, such as marijuana, glue sniffing etc in school premises would be terminated from school on the spot.

Mr Singh said there were contributing factors which led to students committing such acts and it was important for the ministry to deal with such issues accordingly.

"Just sending them away and not doing anything to assist them is not going to help in the long term because some of these students would have fallen alongside for a number of reasons and many getting to these kind of cases is because of their family background," he said.

Mr Leawere said the stand by the Education Minister was very "dictatorial and harsh".








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64970.6307
JPY 55.894652.8946
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.45760.4456
NZD 0.69820.6652
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48770.4707

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'God saved my son'
  2. #USA 7s: Fiji faces Africa in Vegas final
  3. Toddler death angst
  4. Odds pile up
  5. Kolinisau, Tuwai fit to play
  6. 7s stadium under strong winds threat
  7. Town boundary extension
  8. Call to keep students in schools
  9. Electric dryer to boost productivity
  10. Minister meets PIDF on climate change

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  6. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  7. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  8. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)