Call to keep students in schools

/ Front page / News

DISMISSING students who are involved in drug and substance abuse cases from schools will not solve the issue, but rather contribute to social problems.

Opposition spokesperson for Education Mikaele Leawere and Fiji Teachers Union (FTU) general secretary Agni Deo Singh made these comments in response to a statement by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy this week.

Dr Reddy had said last week that any student caught in possession of or consuming any drugs, such as marijuana, glue sniffing etc in school premises would be terminated from school on the spot.

Mr Singh said there were contributing factors which led to students committing such acts and it was important for the ministry to deal with such issues accordingly.

"Just sending them away and not doing anything to assist them is not going to help in the long term because some of these students would have fallen alongside for a number of reasons and many getting to these kind of cases is because of their family background," he said.

Mr Leawere said the stand by the Education Minister was very "dictatorial and harsh".