Odds pile up

+ Enlarge this image Jerry Tuwai offloads to Apisai Domolailai during the quarter final match against Canada at the Las Vegas 7s yesterday. Fiji beat Canada 31-12. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

VODAFONE Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber's game plan for today's semi-final match against New Zealand will take into account the tough conditions of Sam Boyd Stadium.

Today, teams playing in the USA 7s tournament of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Las Vegas, Nevada, will play with winds measuring up to 58km per hour and temperature at around 18 degrees Celsius.

More importantly, he may have to consider the side playing without the services of key players — captain Osea Kolinisau and Jerry Tuwai — who were in doubt last night for today's games after copping ankle injuries during the quarter-final against Canada.

Alivereti Veitokani may come in as a replacement. It is almost like a replay of the 2016 tournament where the conditions were the same and Fiji marching into the final with only 10 men, three being ruled out because of injuries and illness.

Baber watched the quarter-final between New Zealand and England, the Kiwis shutting out the Poms and winning 19-0.

He told this newspaper that like Canada, he would expect NZ to be just as physical.

Baber was generally content with Fiji's 31-12 victory over Canada, particularly his players' response to pressure.He signalled out Apisai Domolailai and Kalione Nasoko as great performers.

But with the quarter-final done and dusted, Baber's winning formula obviously would include countering New Zealand's strength.

For example, NZ's tackle completion rate in all their matches are over 80 per cent while Fiji averaged between 60 and little over 70 per cent.

NZ's red zone efficiency or the number of tries scored when in the opposition 22 was around 60 per cent against Russia and England while Fiji has a better score, which was 83 per cent against Canada. NZ takes a little bit longer than Fiji to score. Their strike rate or passes made before scoring a try against England was 12.7, 13.5 against Kenya and 8.7 against Russia. Fiji's strike rate against Canada was 5.6, 4.5 against Scotland and nine against Australia.

While Baber has been concerned with the side's discipline in the past two tournaments in NZ and Australia, the side copped three yellow cards against Scotland and Australia. In fact, Fiji tops the series with the most yellow cards (12). NZ has had nine.