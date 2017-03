/ Front page / News

Update: 7:37PM THE Nauruan national convicted of the death of Tongan student, Sione Tufui in the early hours of June 21, 2014 will be sentenced tomorrow.

Julien Henrich who was remanded in custody last Friday will be sentenced by Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva tomorrow.

He was found guilty and convicted of one count of manslaughter.

Henrich had punched and repeatedly kicked and stomped Tufui's head and chest during a brawl at 3am on the said day outside a nightclub in Suva.