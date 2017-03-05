Exhibition to showcase artwork

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:23PM AN exhibition to showcase Fijian women artwork will be launched at the Fiji Museum next Wednesday to coincide with International Women's Day.

The Veiqia Project is an International Women's Day event proposed by Fijian artists living overseas.

It is a creative research project inspired by the practice of Fijian female tattooing.

Five contemporary Fijian women artists from Australia and New Zealand participated in shared research activities and museum visits to inform the development of new artwork.

The exhibition will run until August at the Fiji Museum in Suva.