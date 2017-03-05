Fiji Time: 6:32 PM on Sunday 5 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau

ELENOA BASELALA in Las Vegas
Sunday, March 05, 2017

MEDICAL officials will confirm tonight whether Vodafone national sevens players Jerry Tuwai and Osea Kolinisau will be fit to play in the semi-final of the World Rugby Men's Sevens Series USA tournament at the Sam Boyd Stadium tomorrow.

Tuwai and Kolinisau were injured during the Cup quarter-final against Canada, where Fiji won 31-12.

Coach Gareth Baber said the 13th man, Alivereti Veitokani, could come in as a replacement if the need arose.

Fiji is expected to play in tough conditions tomorrow with the weather forecast estimating winds at 58km per hour.

Fiji will play New Zealand in the Cup semi-final.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Chief's response
  2. Fiji through to cup quarters
  3. Flood warning for Rakiraki
  4. 7s rewards
  5. Headteacher transferred
  6. Two drown in the West
  7. No rush for FijiFirst
  8. New evacuation centre named after leader
  9. Indiscipline
  10. Rice company rebranding offers more choices

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  6. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  7. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  8. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  9. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)
  10. 48 crested iguanas released in the wild Monday (27 Feb)