USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau

+ Enlarge this image Jerry Tuwai in action during the quarter final match against Canada. Fiji beat Canada 31-12 and will now progress to the semis. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

MEDICAL officials will confirm tonight whether Vodafone national sevens players Jerry Tuwai and Osea Kolinisau will be fit to play in the semi-final of the World Rugby Men's Sevens Series USA tournament at the Sam Boyd Stadium tomorrow.

Tuwai and Kolinisau were injured during the Cup quarter-final against Canada, where Fiji won 31-12.

Coach Gareth Baber said the 13th man, Alivereti Veitokani, could come in as a replacement if the need arose.

Fiji is expected to play in tough conditions tomorrow with the weather forecast estimating winds at 58km per hour.

Fiji will play New Zealand in the Cup semi-final.