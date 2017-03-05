Afternoon rain flood northern roads

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A vehicle crosses the flooded Siberia road in Labasa today. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

Update: 5:48PM RESIDENTS along Boca in Bulileka and areas in Siberia, Labasa, were not surprised at all today when the heavy downpour flooded their access road.

Siberia resident Kunal Singh said that portion of the road was always submerged even during the slightest rain.

"We have been affected a lot and I can say that this past few months have not gone well with us," he said.

"One little rain and our road gets flooded and this is really scary."

Echoing similar sentiments, another resident Kamlesh Kumar said he could only hope for a good weather next week so they could continue with their usual schedule.

"We've had enough of staying home for too long since the starting of this bad weather last month and we pray for a good weather so our children can go to school and we can go to work," he said.