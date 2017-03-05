Fiji to face NZ in Las Vegas 7s semis

Update: 5:46PM FIJI has progressed through to the semi-finals of the Las Vegas 7s.
The Gareth Baber-coached
side finished the third cup quarter final match easily, downing Canada 31-12 at
the Sam Boyd Stadium.
Led by nippy playmaker
Jerry 'The Little Master' Tuwai, the boys displayed a brilliant game of rugby
and their renowned backhand offloads.
Fiji's try scorers were
19-year-old Kalione Nasoko, Apisai Domolailai, Samisoni Viriviri and Waisea
Nacuqu.
Fiji plays New Zealand
in the Cup semi-finals tomorrow.