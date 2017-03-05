Fiji to face NZ in Las Vegas 7s semis

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji 7s team bind in prayer after beating Canada 31-12 in the quarter finals at the Las Vegas 7s. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 5:46PM FIJI has progressed through to the semi-finals of the Las Vegas 7s.

The Gareth Baber-coached side finished the third cup quarter final match easily, downing Canada 31-12 at the Sam Boyd Stadium.

Led by nippy playmaker Jerry 'The Little Master' Tuwai, the boys displayed a brilliant game of rugby and their renowned backhand offloads.

Fiji's try scorers were 19-year-old Kalione Nasoko, Apisai Domolailai, Samisoni Viriviri and Waisea Nacuqu.

Fiji plays New Zealand in the Cup semi-finals tomorrow.