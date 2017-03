/ Front page / News

Update: 5:14PM FIJIAN seasonal workers in New Zealand will now have to keep their work momentum going following positive reports received by the Employment Minister, Jone Usamate, a week ago.

In an interview today, Mr Usamate said despite the minor issues raised by both employers and workers during his trip, he was proud of the workers' performance report.

Mr Usamate said the focus now was for seasonal workers to be committed to their work.