Minister advises potential seasonal workers

Update: 4:59PM SEASONAL work is not for holiday purposes.
Minister
for Employment, Jone Usamate highlighted this during the seasonal work public
consultation in Ra yesterday.
Mr
Usamate urged members of the tikina Naroko to focus on seasonal work if given
the opportunity to work under the program either in New Zealand or Australia.
He
said a change in seasonal work focus could have a negative impact on Fiji's
participation under the program.
"Fijian
workers must remain focused on what is expected of them in New Zealand or
Australia under their visa conditions," Mr Usamate said.
"Your
visa clearly spells out your purpose in entering either country (and) is
specifically for seasonal work only. Seasonal work visa is not for tourist or
holiday purposes.
"Should
you wish to go for holidays, you can apply for your tourist or holiday visa upon
your return.
"You
must also abide by the terms and conditions of your employment set out in the
employment contract."