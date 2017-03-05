Minister advises potential seasonal workers

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:59PM SEASONAL work is not for holiday purposes.

Minister for Employment, Jone Usamate highlighted this during the seasonal work public consultation in Ra yesterday.

Mr Usamate urged members of the tikina Naroko to focus on seasonal work if given the opportunity to work under the program either in New Zealand or Australia.

He said a change in seasonal work focus could have a negative impact on Fiji's participation under the program.

"Fijian workers must remain focused on what is expected of them in New Zealand or Australia under their visa conditions," Mr Usamate said.

"Your visa clearly spells out your purpose in entering either country (and) is specifically for seasonal work only. Seasonal work visa is not for tourist or holiday purposes.

"Should you wish to go for holidays, you can apply for your tourist or holiday visa upon your return.

"You must also abide by the terms and conditions of your employment set out in the employment contract."