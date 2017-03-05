Disappointed Ba coach credits Wellington

Update: 3:48PM BA lost to Wellington 8-0 at the OFC Champions League in Stade Yoshida in Kone', New Caledonia.
The men in black
struggled to score but Wellington proved their worth with a good defence.
Wellington's Tom Jackson
powered a kick past an injured Josaia Ratu to put his team in the lead.
Ba coach Imdad Ali was disappointed with the result but he acknowledged
the good game displayed by the Wellington team.
"It was a tough
match and we lost to a very good team, there were professional players in
there," Ali said.