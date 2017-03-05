Fiji Time: 6:32 PM on Sunday 5 March

Disappointed Ba coach credits Wellington

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Sunday, March 05, 2017

Update: 3:48PM BA lost to Wellington 8-0 at the OFC Champions League in Stade Yoshida in Kone', New Caledonia.

The men in black struggled to score but Wellington proved their worth with a good defence.

Wellington's Tom Jackson powered a kick past an injured Josaia Ratu to put his team in the lead.

Ba coach Imdad Ali was disappointed with the result but he acknowledged the good game displayed by the Wellington team.

"It was a tough match and we lost to a very good team, there were professional players in there," Ali said.








