Update: 3:33PM ROHIT RAM and Maika Baleinaloto are the top golfers in the BSP Summer Cup championship with 32 points.

In second place is Steve Nitsche and Abyhash Chand with 30 points.

Club captain Vidhya Lakhan said the competition had gone up another level as they prepared for the final next weekend.

"These golfers will be vying for the top honours and every week the winner of the competition gets 15 points and the runner up gets 13 points," Lakhan said