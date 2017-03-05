My ROC 2 market day hits off

Update: 3:30PM
THE My ROC 2 Market took off to a great start at the My FNPF Plaza in Suva today on its first day, attracting a huge turn out from vendors and members of the public.
ROC market
coordinator Ellana Kalounisiga said it was a family event because it brought
best home craft vendors together.
"It has been
supported well today as its first event and we look forward to more support in
the future, and we are grateful to FNPF for allowing us to host the market,"
Mrs Kalounisiga said.
There were 40
vendors altogether.
The My ROC 2 Market
day will be held on the first Sundays of every month.