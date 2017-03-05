My ROC 2 market day hits off

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Harry Tivakanoa selling his goodies at the Ellery street My Roc Market 2 today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 3:30PM THE My ROC 2 Market took off to a great start at the My FNPF Plaza in Suva today on its first day, attracting a huge turn out from vendors and members of the public.

ROC market coordinator Ellana Kalounisiga said it was a family event because it brought best home craft vendors together.

"It has been supported well today as its first event and we look forward to more support in the future, and we are grateful to FNPF for allowing us to host the market," Mrs Kalounisiga said.

There were 40 vendors altogether.

The My ROC 2 Market day will be held on the first Sundays of every month.