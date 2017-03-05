Fiji Time: 6:32 PM on Sunday 5 March

NZ crowned USA 7s women's champ

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, March 05, 2017

Update: 3:03PM NEW Zealand women's rugby team has been crowned the winner of the World Rugby HSBC Women's Rugby Sevens Series after toppling Olympic champs Australia 28-5 at the Sam Boyd Stadium.

Playing tight defence and a well-structured attacking rugby style, the Kiwis displayed fitness and finesse as they bulldozed the Aussies with four tries and successful conversions.

Team captain Sarah Goss thanked the girls for their 'outstanding' display of rugby.

Australia settled for the silver.

NZ now leads the World Series Standing with 56 points, followed by Australia's 50 points, Canada - 46, Fiji in fourth place with 36 points and Russia at fifth place with 34 points.








