USA 7s: Fijiana wins fifth spot

+ Enlarge this image Lavenia Tinai charges forward towards the tryline before scoring a try for Fiji during their match against Russia at the Las Vegas 7s at the Sam Boyd Stadium. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 2:39PM THE Iliesa Tanivula-coached Fijiana side fought their way through the Russian defence to win the 5th spot in the USA leg of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series at Sam Boyd Stadium minutes ago.

Two tries by Lavenia Tinai and one by Merewai Cumu placed the girls ahead of their opponent by the second half.

The Ana Maria Roqica-coached side kept the Russians at bay until their last minute try.

Fiji led 12-5 at half time but maintained its defence to win 19-17 at full time.

Fiji earlier lost 7-22 to Australia in the cup quarter-final but bounced back to beat France 15-12 in the fifth place semi-final.