PIDF assists Fiji's COP23 High Champion

+ Enlarge this image PIDF secretary general Fracois Martel with his management team pictured here with Fiji's designated COP23 High Champion Inia Seruiratu following their meeting early this week. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:07PM THE Suva-headquartered Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) has assured its support to Fiji's role as the president of the upcoming COP23 meet later this year in Bonn, Germany.

The PIDF has confirmed that it is now coordinating with its technical partners and network to provide the best possible assistance to Fiji's designated COP23 High Champion, Minister for Agriculture and National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu for his participation in the 15th Informal Meeting on Further Actions against Climate Change in Japan next week.

The meeting in Japan, scheduled for March 9-10, will reflect on COP22 and expectations for COP23; preparing the 2008 Facilitative Dialogue and Formulating Long-Term Greenhouse Gas Emission development strategies; advancing the work program under the Paris Agreement; and maximising the use of institutions related to climate finance.

Earlier this week, the PIDF management met Mr Seruiratu where the Minister recognised the importance of the Suva Declaration on climate change and the role of PIDF in its formulation and advocacy during COP21.

"I am always glad to involve PIDF and acknowledge its leadership in climate change with the proclamation of the Suva Declaration and their continued contributions in the Pacific," Mr Seruiratu was quoted saying in a statement from the PIDF today.

In the same statement, PIDF secretary general Francois Martel said he was pleased with the deliberations of the meeting with the COP23 High Champion, and fully briefed him on the PIDF secretariat work and partnerships in climate change, including insights on a proposed Adaptation Benefit Mechanism (ABM).

"PIDF is supporting the African Development Bank Group in the development of a results-based finance business model to encourage private sector investment in adaptation, as this remains a top priority investment area for the Pacific islands" Mr Martel said.

"The current environmental-financial mechanisms mainly channel private capital into mitigation-related projects, but there remains a huge gap for climate adaptation.

"I would also like to thank our technical partners for their valuable contributions and for their genuine partnership towards the preparation of this briefing note for the High Champion."